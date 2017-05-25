New York Mets

New York Post
Gsellman3

Why Terry Collins pulled Robert Gsellman after just 84 pitches

by: Fred Kerber New York Post 1m

... o quick outs, imploded and was charged with the runs that tied it before the Mets lost to the Padres, 6-5, at Citi Field. But Gsellman didn’t dwell on “what i ...

Tweets