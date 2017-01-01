New York Mets

Metsblog
Mets_0td86ikr_010rvoje

Steve Gelbs and Anthony DiComo answered questions from Citi Field

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

... 's end - and as Granderson's age seemingly begins to catch up with him - the Mets unequivocally have gotten their money's worth from the deal. Tags: Read More ...

Tweets