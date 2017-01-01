New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Video: Collins on decision to push back deGrom
by: N/A — North Jersey 58s
... tart. Post to Facebook Video: Collins on decision to push back deGrom Mets manager Terry Collins talks about the decision to push back Jacob deGrom's s ...
Tweets
-
#Mets' Terry Collins on injuries: We’re going to stay out of the prediction business | @AlbaneseLaura… https://t.co/dC5eGiu8TpBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @YungRome22: Excellent double play! Daniel Murphy just kept us in the game! #IBackTheNatsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JoeTrezz: "Daniel Murphy is really becoming a good second baseman!" the Nationals broadcast exclaims, emphatic, bewildered, thrilled.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @masnKolko: As I was saying the other day on the broadcast, Daniel Murphy has been a much better defender w/ the Nats than his reputation made him soundBlogger / Podcaster
-
Well, third would have been playing Murphy IN position. So no way the Mets would ever do that.Yeah and especially because it's nothing new to have most of the infield playing out of position at any given time. https://t.co/h10UVzaFhGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Should be a candidate to lose playing time once Cespedes comes back.Jay Bruce in April: .292/.370/.584, 7 HR, 16 K Jay Bruce in May: .192/.277/.411, 4 HR, 20 KBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets