New York Mets

North Jersey
636313410302110879-montero

Montero struggles early and Mets can't dig out of hole in loss to Padres

by: Staff Writer, @chrisiseman North Jersey 29s

... in front of 24,131 at Citi Field.  Reliever Paul Sewald gave the Mets three scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit with a walk and fou ...

Tweets