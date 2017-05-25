New York Mets

Mets Report John Delcos
I-13-300x220

Today’s Question: What Move Will They Make With Montero?

by: John Delcos New York Mets Report with John Delcos 4m

... the most likely pitcher to be brought up is Sean Gilmartin. Either way, the Mets have some serious thinking to do about Montero’s future. He simply has no co ...

Tweets