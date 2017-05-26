New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10061699

Pirates series preview May 26-28

by: Sara Novic Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

... er 40.1 innings. We’ll see which stuff they both bring on Sunday. Who’s Hot? Mets 1B Lucas Duda (1 HR and 2 RBI Thursday against the Padres) Mets OF Michael C ...

Tweets