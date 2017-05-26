New York Mets

Rising Apple
9990557-mlb-atlanta-braves-at-new-york-mets

Mets: Tyler Pill set to meet team in Pittsburgh

by: James Stumper Jr. Fansided: Rising Apple 2m

... oute to meet the Mets in Pittsburgh. Pill was 3-1 with a 1.96 ERA at Triple-A Las Vegas. — Anthony ...

Tweets