New York Mets

Mets Merized

Yoenis Cespedes Plays Six Innings in First Rehab Game

by: Brian Devine Mets Merized Online 6s

... y Collins will soon have to decide who is going to be the odd man out in the Mets’ crowded outfield. Yoenis Cespedes, who has been out since April 27th with a ...

Tweets