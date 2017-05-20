New York Mets

Fox Sports
201705262003722036784-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Walker homers twice, deGrom pitches deep, Mets top Bucs 8-1 (May 26, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 54s

... his ERA to 3.23. Fernando Salas got the final two outs for New York, and the Mets ended a franchise-record run of 26 consecutive games using at least three re ...

Tweets