New York Mets

Sporting News
Tom-seaver-052617-usnews-getty-ftr_1np1u4jz5yfzp1ashmzn0e409p

Tom Seaver to today's power pitchers: 'Learn how to pitch'

by: us-editorial@performgroup.com (Ron Clements) Sporting News 2m

... e in my career, with the White Sox, I didn’t throw as hard as I did with the Mets, but I knew how to pitch and I was still winning games. I did win 300, you k ...

Tweets