New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
Usatsi_10074245

New York Mets Amazin’ News, 5/27/17: Jacob deGrom’s Gem, Yoenis Cespedes Hitless

by: Sabo Elite Sports NY 2m

... burgh. With much of the team, especially the arms on the shelf, the New York Mets true ace, Jacob deGrom, came to the rescue. In Pittsburgh, he hurled a gem, ...

Tweets