New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
646009022.0

Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/27/17: Shaw strikes seven, Round Rock rolls 51s

by: Ryan Almodovar SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 49s

... even earned runs and four walks. Travis Snider, Jurickson Profar, and former Mets farmhand Cesar Puello all contributed to the six run second inning that woul ...

Tweets