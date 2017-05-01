New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Smith Homers, Cespedes Plays With St. Lucie

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 39s

... ned to strikeout five batters in three scoreless innings of relief. St Lucie Mets (24-25) 5, Clearwater Threshers (27-22) 2   Box Score Yoenis Cespedes LF: 0 ...

Tweets