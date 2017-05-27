New York Mets

Fanrag Sports
Ap_17147066360007

Walker homers twice and deGrom pitches deep as Mets top Bucs 8-1

by: The Associated Press Fanrag Sports 2m

... lievers. Noah Syndergaard was the only Mets starter to pitch at least 7 1/3 innings in a game in 2016, doing so June 15 ...

Tweets