New York Mets

The Mets Police
Thumb.aspx_-1

What if just one player per team wore Camo uniforms for Memorial Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 34s

... a though.  Very open to other ideas, hit me up on the Facebook page. Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Mets Americana Patch cap ...

Tweets