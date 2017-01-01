New York Mets

Daily News
Cespedesweb28s-2-web

Yoenis Cespedes shut down after experiencing quad soreness

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 40s

... Cespedes would play Saturday. “They thought he swung the bat all right,” The Mets manager said. “He’s anxious to get back in there today and see how he does. ...

Tweets