New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes has setback, out until at least Tues.
by: ESPN.com news services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 22s
... soreness in his right quad while running the bases for the Class A St. Lucie Mets, the team said. He finished 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored and was rep ...
Tweets
-
Reed: "This is unacceptable and not how I am expecting to throw the ball, this is now what I'm getting paid for,"Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Notes on the #Pirates, Terry Collins' job security w/ #Mets, #Cubs' Schwarber and #Brewers' Thames… https://t.co/Eu5pSau6WQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TommyKelly44: 2-6am tonight on @SportsRadioWIP . We will discuss many things. Ripping Chip Kelly will be a prevalent themeTV / Radio Personality
-
Bullpen woes continue for Mets in extra-innings loss to Pirates https://t.co/t7RD7DgGR5Newspaper / Magazine
-
RT @_dadler: Jay Bruce was shaded to the gap and couldn't get over to John Jaso's walkoff. But it made sense based on Jaso's lef… https://t.co/lDLoiGVy6gBeat Writer / Columnist
-
TerryBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets