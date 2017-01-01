New York Mets

Metsblog
Cespedes_xlkt3usf_602o9kqt

Cespedes suffers setback after experiencing right quad soreness

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9s

... 15), and is tied for most runs scored (24).  Who is starting tonight for the Mets?  Right-hander  Rafael Montero, (8.10 ERA/5.38 FIP, 2.52 WHIP), who is filli ...

Tweets