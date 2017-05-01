New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mmo-logo-card

D’Arnaud Gets Back Into The Swing of Things

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 3m

... ight, d’Arnaud was a bright spot in an other wise disappointing game for the Mets, who blew another lead and lost 5-4 in extra innings. Rene Rivera, who held ...

Tweets