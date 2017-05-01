New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cespedes Won’t Face Live Pitching Until Tuesday
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 4m
... t. Lucie on Saturday night, according to Matt Ehalt of The Record. The Mets have yet to release an official statement on why he was scratched. Cespedes, ...
Tweets
-
This is so cool. How Newsday covered Jim Bunning’s perfect game in 1964 https://t.co/lNLbl4EdFw via @newsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @atf13atf: @sschreiber13 Things the Mets promote: OxiClean Things the Mets don't promote: Amed RosarioBlogger / Podcaster
-
The pitcher slipped. The hitter laughed. The ump didn't. https://t.co/NaBfXDouOpBlogger / Podcaster
-
Go Johnnies #LGMSt. John's baseball battles Xavier for the Big East championship today at Omaha. Game starts after 1 on FS2. Let's Go Johnnies!!Humor
-
Better late than never! https://t.co/eB7U3FuiU6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Conforto or Judge? Conforto or Schwarber or Turner? Scouts and execs make the call https://t.co/qCaT1GOwrVBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets