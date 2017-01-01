New York Mets

The Score
Cropped_18580229_213183489197330_2763106161216454656_n

Mets' MiLB team giving away Shooter McGavin bobbleheads

by: Caitlyn Holroyd The Score 36s

... es. As part of their "Villain Appreciation Night" on July 19th, the Brooklyn Cyclones will be sending fans home with a bobblehead of the fictional "Happy Gilmore" ...

Tweets