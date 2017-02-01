New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9897258_154511658_lowres-e1487979368814

Seth Lugo Fires Six Innings, Punches Out Seven For Binghamton

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 16s

... Mets right-hander Seth Lugo appeared in his second rehab start on Sunday as he wo ...

Tweets