Monday Morning Mets Mind Boggler: Switch hitters

by: Matt Varvaro SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37s

... (119 wRC+) with 23 long balls, 62 RBIs, and 3.0 fWAR. Reyes returned to the Mets in July and had a strong bounce back year, hitting .267/.326/.443 (108 wRC+) ...

