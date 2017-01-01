New York Mets

Metsblog
Usatsi_8518100_moditj67_6jfh61em

First Data's Veteran of the Game: SGT George Parsons

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

... deGrom pitched 8 1/3 innings as the Mets pounded the Pirates, 8-1, on Friday night at PNC Park. By Michael Avallone | ...

Tweets