New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Gsellman_1280_940d1jyl_ktit0hts

With future role uncertain, Gsellman twirls gem

by: Danny Knobler MLB: Mets 3m

... ping the ball down," he said. "Ground balls. That's what I like. Easy outs." Mets turn 4-6-3 double play MIL@NYM: Flores, Cabrera turn smooth double play Wilm ...

Tweets