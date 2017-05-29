New York Mets

New York Post
Wilmer_flores

Wilmer Flores rounding into a hitter Mets didn’t bank on

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 1m

... hitting righties lately as well. The trend continued on Memorial Day in the Mets’ 4-2 win over the Brewers to start a seven-game homestand. “I’m just ready t ...

Tweets