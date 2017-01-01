New York Mets

Sporting News
Conforto-judge-getty-ftr-053017_1w7icuvj9tjpm1kb7w9tb86nfk

Aaron Judge, Michael Conforto in battle to become New York's next big star

by: customerservice@sportingnews.com (Sporting News) Sporting News 4m

... is better suited as a platoon player, leaving a vacancy in center field. The Mets can choose to play Cespedes or Conforto in center field, but with Cespedes'  ...

Tweets