New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Dickerson-topper

Tampa Bay Rays OF Corey Dickerson is baseball's hottest hitter | SI.com

by: Michael Beller Sports Illustrated 46s

... Fun stuff, right? Anyway, the 24-year-old has been the best thing about the Mets this season, slashing .320/.412/.664 with 11 homers and 27 RBI in 148 plate ...

Tweets