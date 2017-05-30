New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Can Robert Gsellman be Mets’ new Jeurys Familia?
by: Kevin Kernan — New York Post 1m
... ity out of the ’pen, there is a possibility he could wind up closing for the Mets. “With that sinker of his he could be like [Jeurys] Familia,’’ one Met offic ...
Tweets
-
??? @Dr_Pill10 ???Official Team Account
-
Some fans on their feet for Pill. Salas now in the game.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Pill t-shirts will be available after the game.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Tyler Pill gave the Mets a solid start.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That’s it for Pill.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Edgin and Salas working in the bullpen now.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets