New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in Florida
by: @JPPelzman — North Jersey 3m
... now about Dickie V? Ryan Ross Apr 27, 2017; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) reacts after an injury in the fourth innin ...
Tweets
-
Asdrubal Cabrera grinning, paused his intervew to wave a thank you to Jay Bruce. "I'm just laughing right now because we got the win." #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"I just fucked it up," Cabrera said, as he looked into the SNY camera. #TwitterAfterDarkBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cabrera on the missed pop up: "I just effed it up."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jay Bruce on his final AB of the night. #MetsWINOfficial Team Account
-
Embarrassing loss averted: https://t.co/ogJ2Zd1e1GBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Josh_Smoker rockin' the ?! #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets