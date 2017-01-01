New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_10081167.0

Final score: Mets 5, Brewers 4—A winning streak is born

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6s

... aserunners, he only allowed one run in his first major league start, and the Mets led deep into the game. But an error on a routine pop-up with the bases load ...

Tweets