Final score: Mets 5, Brewers 4—A winning streak is born
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6s
... aserunners, he only allowed one run in his first major league start, and the Mets led deep into the game. But an error on a routine pop-up with the bases load ...
Asdrubal Cabrera grinning, paused his intervew to wave a thank you to Jay Bruce. "I'm just laughing right now because we got the win." #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
"I just fucked it up," Cabrera said, as he looked into the SNY camera. #TwitterAfterDarkBeat Writer / Columnist
Cabrera on the missed pop up: "I just effed it up."Beat Writer / Columnist
Jay Bruce on his final AB of the night. #MetsWINOfficial Team Account
Embarrassing loss averted: https://t.co/ogJ2Zd1e1GBeat Writer / Columnist
.@Josh_Smoker rockin' the ?! #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
