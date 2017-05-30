New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Grandy_1280_3czigvul_uq3j7u50

Bruce bosses Brewers with walk-off single

by: Chris Bumbaca and Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

... :25 Jay Bruce lines a single up the middle to plate T.J. Rivera and give the Mets a 5-4 walk-off victory in the 12th inning By Chris Bumbaca and Anthony DiCom ...

Tweets