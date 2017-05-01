New York Mets

nj.com
22808389-mmmain

Mets blow lead, slip past Brewers in extra innings | Rapid reaction

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

... ght-on, two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth to put the Mets up 4-1. Salas ran into trouble when taking the ball for the seventh, loading ...

Tweets