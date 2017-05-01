New York Mets
Mets blow lead, slip past Brewers in extra innings | Rapid reaction
by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 2m
... ght-on, two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the sixth to put the Mets up 4-1. Salas ran into trouble when taking the ball for the seventh, loading ...
Asdrubal Cabrera grinning, paused his intervew to wave a thank you to Jay Bruce. "I'm just laughing right now because we got the win." #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
"I just fucked it up," Cabrera said, as he looked into the SNY camera. #TwitterAfterDarkBeat Writer / Columnist
Cabrera on the missed pop up: "I just effed it up."Beat Writer / Columnist
Jay Bruce on his final AB of the night. #MetsWINOfficial Team Account
Embarrassing loss averted: https://t.co/ogJ2Zd1e1GBeat Writer / Columnist
.@Josh_Smoker rockin' the ?! #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
