Mets overcome Cabrera's error to beat Brewers 5-4 in 12 (May 30, 2017)
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 46s
... ingled up the middle to end a game that that lasted 4 hours, 24 minutes. The Mets extended a winning streak to three for the first time since May 3-6 by winni ...
Asdrubal Cabrera grinning, paused his intervew to wave a thank you to Jay Bruce. "I'm just laughing right now because we got the win." #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
"I just fucked it up," Cabrera said, as he looked into the SNY camera. #TwitterAfterDarkBeat Writer / Columnist
Cabrera on the missed pop up: "I just effed it up."Beat Writer / Columnist
Jay Bruce on his final AB of the night. #MetsWINOfficial Team Account
Embarrassing loss averted: https://t.co/ogJ2Zd1e1GBeat Writer / Columnist
.@Josh_Smoker rockin' the ?! #MetsWinOfficial Team Account
