Mets get walk-off win over Brewers on Bruce's single in 12th
by: Asbury Park Press — North Jersey 2m
... se. That brought up Bruce, who lined a sharp single into center for the win. Mets right fielder Jay Bruce, center, protects himself as his teammates come out ...
Mets 5, Brewers 4: A dropped fly ball, a walk-off hit in the 12th, and a sense of relief for Asdrubal Cabrera:… https://t.co/pCtZe2ug6qBeat Writer / Columnist
Bruce bosses Brewers with walk-off single https://t.co/PzwklLZPVc #NewYorkMetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets @yankees #asdrubalcabrera #jaybruce @apse_sportmedia https://t.co/nWCNzfEaMV https://t.co/Al6GPiWnkKNewspaper / Magazine
He hit the ball so far even little @BringerOfRain20 tried to come out and see where it was going to land.Player
"Thank you, J.B." Jay Bruce's walk-off spares Asdrubal Cabrera from becoming the latest Mets scapegoat:… https://t.co/FZsIH8G2PIBeat Writer / Columnist
