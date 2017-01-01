New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mr. Met makes obscene gesture at fan in viral video | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com — Newsday 3m
... d that the incident could be the end of the mascot, who got his start in the Mets inaugural season, in 1962. The mascot’s Twitter account, which was silent af ...
Tweets
-
There's no ideal fantasy solution for replacing Mike Trout, but here are some options https://t.co/TNc2k2bIlzBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets apologize for Mr. Met's obscene gesture at fan https://t.co/kPtUatsUxM via @newsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @connman22: Mr. Met caught making obscene gesture on video https://t.co/IMBEX0Rjp4 via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets apologize after Mr. Met makes obscene gesture at fan in viral video: https://t.co/iuI61rHR4T via @AlbaneseLauraBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lightning legit blew out my cable for a minute. Scared the CRAP out of me.Minors
-
The only thing that’s surprising about Mr. Met flipping off a Mets fan is that it didn’t happen years or decades earlier.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets