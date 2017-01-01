New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mr Met gives fan the finger, employee out as team mascot

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2m

... and – three fingers and a thumb. Expected to contend for a playoff spot, the Mets are 23-28, hurt by injuries to ace starter Noah Syndergaard, closer Jeurys F ...

Tweets