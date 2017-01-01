New York Mets

Big League Stew
3bb93403cad1e497671d0569a242c4b0

Mr. Met goes rogue by flipping middle finger at fans

by: Mark Townsend Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 26s

... ner. But if it was going to happen, it makes sense for it to happen now. The Mets have been overwhelmed by injuries and are now a disappointing 23-28 on the s ...

Tweets