New York Mets

Fox Sports
9881965-mlb-new-york-mets-workouts.vresize.1200.630.high.0

New York Mets History: Johan Santana Throws No Hitter

by: David Hill/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fox Sports 1m

... In that time, 131 no hitters were thrown in the majors. Yet, although former Mets pitchers such as , , and fired no hitters after leaving the franchise, the M ...

Tweets