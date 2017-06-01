New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning Laziness: Mr. Met gives fan the finger!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
... “Mr. Met” is back out there today, clearly the Mets are sexist. Mrs. Met should be promoted to head mascot (what, are you sayin ...
Tweets
-
Weird season for the Mets already. But when TMZ catches Mrs. Met and the Phillie Phanatic holding hands, it's gonna be lit.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
So the Mets suck and in turn are screwing all us fans and now this??? At least Mr. Met showed some emotion! Love hi… https://t.co/j7KcRHBEDITV / Radio Personality
-
Free Mr MetBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jaketapper: Americans know the climate is changing. Do they care? - https://t.co/4kGK7SPuhq https://t.co/5ck6mg8MYlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yay and we destroyed his career. Is his foot better yet?5 years ago today, Johan Santana threw the first and still only no-hitter in Mets franchise history. https://t.co/fO3bP6808WBlogger / Podcaster
-
I like where Terry says it could be bc JDG didnt get enough rest….because someone, no idea who, let him throw 118 pitches last weekBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets