New York Mets

For The Win
Sw27_mrmet_0423_55116511

The Mets' apology for Mr. Met's middle finger has been transformed into a sad meme

by: Charles Curtis USA Today: For The Win 54s

... for many years with the barest glimmer of hope they'd one day be relevant. @Mets #MrMet pic.twitter.com/VAzrxrIuvx — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) June 1, 2 ...

Tweets