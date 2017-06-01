New York Mets

Call To The Pen
8899145-mlb-world-series-kansas-city-royals-at-new-york-mets

Mr. Met continues long baseball tradition of flipping the bird

by: Mueller Fansided: Call To The Pen 27s

... yearbooks have done ever since. According to the New York Post, an anonymous Mets official said the man responsible for Mr. Met’s middle finger will no longer ...

Tweets