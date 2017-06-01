New York Mets

nj.com
22819832-standard

Mr. Met provoked by heckles, profane language from Mets crowd, fan says

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 56s

... pp to take the picture/video of me and Mr. Met high-fiving." Symbol for 2017 Mets The person behind the Mr. Met costume on Wednesday night has been reassigned ...

Tweets