New York Mets

The Score
Cropped_2017-06-01t191504z_385238524_nocid_rtrmadp_3_mlb-san-diego-padres-at-new-york-mets

Mets' Collins tossed after arguing with umps over non-interference call

by: Lucas Casaletto The Score 34s

... tration reached a boiling point on Thursday. After a bat boy interfered with Mets third baseman in foul territory off a pop-up from , the umpires initially ru ...

Tweets