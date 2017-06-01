New York Mets

Mets Merized
No-han-2-e1496333153912

Five Years Ago: Johan Santana Throws First Mets’ No-Hitter

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 3m

... ught them back to how he had consistently dominated when he first joined the Mets in 2008. To top it all off, a Mets fan wearing a 1986 Gary Carter jersey ran ...

Tweets