New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
822044b955cc5cb774baefc1d1e73f3c.cf

Mr. Met's Middle Finger and Six Other Famous Mascots-Gone-Wild Moments

by: Newsweek Yahoo Sports 3m

... the team. "We apologize for the inappropriate action of this employee," the Mets wrote in a posted to Twitter. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We a ...

Tweets