New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Mr-met-flips-off-mets-fan

Mr. Met middle finger: Fans heckled Mets mascot | SI.com

by: Dan Gartland Sports Illustrated 39s

... ing the three-second clip. • A list of every terrible thing to happen to the Mets since Wilmer Flores cried He reiterated as much in an interview with the  Po ...

Tweets