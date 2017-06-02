New York Mets

The Mets Police
Davesmetsdugout_2017-jun-01

This is supposedly Dick Scott managing the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 29s

... e?  Is it you?  Is it the batboy? Photos or Dick Scott does not exist Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Mets Morning Laziness: i ...

Tweets