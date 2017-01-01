New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
04e207a1148f4fb3813e21c65db08e65

Here's a do-and-don't list to mascots, from a former mascot

by: Associated Press Yahoo Sports 26s

... File) More Mr. Met could have used my advice a couple days ago. The New York Mets' mascot, who flashed his "middle" finger at a fan, violated a code of conduc ...

Tweets