New York Mets

Mets Merized

MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 25s

... 2-6 Harrison 4-6, 2B Mercer 0-6 Cervelli 0-2, 3 BB Bell 1-3 Frazier 0-3 The Mets bats will deal with Gerrit Cole who is 2-5 over 11 starts and 66.2 innings t ...

Tweets